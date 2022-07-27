Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 51,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,910,110 shares.The stock last traded at $15.40 and had previously closed at $14.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LESL. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.91.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average is $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 48.04%. The firm had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Leslie’s by 21.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

About Leslie’s

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.