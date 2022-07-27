Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Buys 45 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Danaher were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Danaher by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Berkshire Bank grew its position in Danaher by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 29,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,682,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.1 %

DHR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.15. 22,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,357. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.00.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.