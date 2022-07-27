Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Sells 287 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,474 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Intel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.65. The stock had a trading volume of 452,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,547,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

