Leuthold Group LLC Invests $212,000 in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 114,236,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,699 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,398,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,994,000 after purchasing an additional 606,093 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,413,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,259 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,903,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,364,000 after purchasing an additional 234,642 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,818,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,136,000 after purchasing an additional 267,531 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.11. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

