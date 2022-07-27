Leuthold Group LLC Sells 492 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL opened at $115.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.01 and its 200 day moving average is $125.29. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.