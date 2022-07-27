LexAurum Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYEM. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,894,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,196,000 after purchasing an additional 39,475 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,163,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,462,000 after purchasing an additional 88,997 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 2,273.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 886,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 849,406 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 527,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 70,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wavelength Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wavelength Capital Management LLC now owns 306,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 18,456 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA HYEM opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $23.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55.

