LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $284,000 Holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZ. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000.

Get iShares Residential Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA REZ opened at $82.42 on Wednesday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.92 and a 52-week high of $100.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.41.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.