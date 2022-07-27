LexAurum Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 148,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Third Security LLC grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 83,380,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 679,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 158,985 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 488,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 243,057 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 474,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 298,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Precigen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Precigen

In other Precigen news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 177,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $211,781.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 897,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 213,661 shares of company stock valued at $257,469 in the last quarter. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Precigen Price Performance

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $6.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.27.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Precigen had a negative net margin of 84.48% and a negative return on equity of 79.87%. The business had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precigen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.