LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 50.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $727.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $719.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $937.41. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.31 and a beta of 1.62.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,484.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

