LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 107 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,893,000 after purchasing an additional 984,905 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after purchasing an additional 752,817 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Duke Energy by 720.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,166,000 after acquiring an additional 478,537 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $49,933,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.18.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $107.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.05 and a 200 day moving average of $106.94. The stock has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

