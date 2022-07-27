LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 160 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after buying an additional 229,967 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,024,000 after buying an additional 282,559 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,881,000 after acquiring an additional 254,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,941,000 after acquiring an additional 143,564 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VTV stock opened at $134.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.97. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

