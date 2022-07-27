LexAurum Advisors LLC Takes $201,000 Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,248.4% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.60. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.