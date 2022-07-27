Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.63.

LBRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,206.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $456,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,455,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,054,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,571,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,001,180 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 58,485 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBRT opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Liberty Energy has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.06.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $942.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.62 million. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.63%. Liberty Energy’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

