Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $942.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.62 million. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Liberty Energy updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Liberty Energy stock opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Energy has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.06.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,428,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,791,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,206.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,500 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,428,115 shares in the company, valued at $64,791,373.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,571,000 shares of company stock worth $430,001,180. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 24.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Energy during the first quarter worth $244,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty Energy by 17.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the first quarter worth $510,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Energy by 106.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 25,424 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.63.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

