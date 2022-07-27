Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $942.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.62 million. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Liberty Energy updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $13.92. 39,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,380.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.06.

Insider Activity

In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,206.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $30,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,206.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $456,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,455,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,054,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,571,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,001,180. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 24.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the first quarter worth about $244,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 25,424 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

