Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th.

Lifetime Brands has a payout ratio of 9.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lifetime Brands to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Lifetime Brands Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. Lifetime Brands has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $19.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $224.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $182.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.40 million. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 14.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LCUT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCUT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 2.0% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 256,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Featured Stories

