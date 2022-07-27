Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Cut to CHF 66 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 72 to CHF 66 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LOGI. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Shares of LOGI traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $54.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,336. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $111.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.05.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $767,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Logitech International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,251,000 after buying an additional 204,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,144,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,577,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,740,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,211,000 after purchasing an additional 372,459 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,403,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,964,000 after purchasing an additional 345,043 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,058,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,163,000 after purchasing an additional 209,440 shares during the period.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

