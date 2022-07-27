Loom Network Trading Down 6.3% Over Last Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. Loom Network has a total market cap of $62.24 million and $14.38 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Loom Network

LOOM is a coin. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

