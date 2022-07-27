Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,994,236,000 after acquiring an additional 102,269 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after purchasing an additional 593,336 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,402,000 after buying an additional 133,861 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,223,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.56.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.1 %

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DE opened at $319.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

