Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $599,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,165,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,144 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,123,000 after purchasing an additional 440,695 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,538,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,636,000 after purchasing an additional 60,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $950,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.10 and its 200-day moving average is $62.48.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

