Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Invests $3.14 Million in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 60,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.07 and a 1-year high of $55.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.41.

