Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Invests $3.14 Million in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 60,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.07 and a 1-year high of $55.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.41.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
- Weighing Up Micron Technology (Bulls Vs. Bears)
- Canopy Growth Stock Slides, Analysts Divided
- Microsoft’s Future Bright Despite Weaker Than Expected Q4 Earnings
- 3 Mega Cap Tech Stocks to Mega Consider
- One Reason to Be Bullish, One Reason to be Bearish After Walmart’s Profit Warning
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.