Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 500 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.05.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $91.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.88. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

