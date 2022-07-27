Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.50 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $9.50 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $9.45 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2024 earnings at $11.22 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LULU. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $456.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.61.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $283.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.