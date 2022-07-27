MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 guidance at $0.68-0.72 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $165.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

MTSI opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.29. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $220,558.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $345,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,085 shares of company stock valued at $872,069 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 896.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 223,530 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 64.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $1,397,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after acquiring an additional 84,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $795,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen set a $55.00 target price on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.