MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 28,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 507,297 shares.The stock last traded at $11.21 and had previously closed at $11.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$29.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

MAG Silver Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07).

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

