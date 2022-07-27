MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 13.10%.
MainStreet Bancshares Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of MNSB stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.84. 7,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. MainStreet Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $26.85.
MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.10%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MainStreet Bancshares
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MainStreet Bancshares (MNSB)
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
- Weighing Up Micron Technology (Bulls Vs. Bears)
- Microsoft’s Future Bright Despite Weaker Than Expected Q4 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.