MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

MainStreet Bancshares Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MNSB stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.84. 7,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. MainStreet Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $26.85.

MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MainStreet Bancshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 287,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

