Manchester Financial Inc. Has $264,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 463,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 65,569 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 161,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average is $22.10. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

