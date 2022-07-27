Manchester Financial Inc. Purchases New Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 226.9% during the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 114.9% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 24.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 46.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.75.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $217.63 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

