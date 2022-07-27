Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,028 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 133,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after buying an additional 33,533 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 67,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $107.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.73) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.