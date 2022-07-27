Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stake Boosted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFC has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MFC stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.