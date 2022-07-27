Marlin (POND) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $35.69 Million

Marlin (POND) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last week, Marlin has traded 32.7% higher against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Marlin has a total market cap of $58.04 million and approximately $35.69 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Marlin

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro.

Marlin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

