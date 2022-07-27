Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.49

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTNGet Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.49 and last traded at $20.34, with a volume of 425060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Marten Transport to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Marten Transport Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $329.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.70 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marten Transport

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Marten Transport by 0.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 65,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Marten Transport by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Marten Transport by 5.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Marten Transport by 5.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

