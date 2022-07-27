Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.49

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.49 and last traded at $20.34, with a volume of 425060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Marten Transport to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Marten Transport Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $329.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.70 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marten Transport

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Marten Transport by 0.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 65,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Marten Transport by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Marten Transport by 5.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Marten Transport by 5.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Further Reading

