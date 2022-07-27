Masco (NYSE:MAS) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.32 and last traded at $53.41. Approximately 11,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,663,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

Masco Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Masco by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 143,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 37,122 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Masco by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 38,925 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 181,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

