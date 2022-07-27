Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,210 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $156,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $341.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $334.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.53. The stock has a market cap of $331.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.00.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

