Matthew Rizik Buys 2,300 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $21,344.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 275,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,370.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 25th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $21,942.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $21,208.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $21,597.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $21,816.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $21,625.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $21,600.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $21,650.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $21,222.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Matthew Rizik bought 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $21,336.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

NYSE:RKT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,038,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,775,142. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 14.5% during the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

