McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.03-$3.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.51 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MKC opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.49. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

MKC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

