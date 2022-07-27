McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $80.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.07. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $91.37.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $145.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.41 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at McGrath RentCorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

In other news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $163,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $163,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $115,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $361,690. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth $168,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McGrath RentCorp

(Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Recommended Stories

