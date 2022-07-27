MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Update

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MDM Permian Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MDMP traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,504. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.09. MDM Permian has a fifty-two week low of 0.03 and a fifty-two week high of 0.25.

About MDM Permian

MDM Permian, Inc engages in the drilling and production of oil and gas properties. It primarily focuses on the oil and gas drilling prospects in the Midland Basin of West Texas. The company is based in Addison, Texas.

