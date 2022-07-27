Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.07-$6.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. Medpace also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.07-6.36 EPS.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP opened at $156.64 on Wednesday. Medpace has a 52-week low of $126.94 and a 52-week high of $231.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.46 and its 200-day moving average is $153.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares in the company, valued at $796,012,628.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,477,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 17.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 28.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 16.6% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

