Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.07-$6.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. Medpace also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.07-6.36 EPS.
Medpace Stock Performance
Shares of MEDP opened at $156.64 on Wednesday. Medpace has a 52-week low of $126.94 and a 52-week high of $231.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.46 and its 200-day moving average is $153.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.43.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares in the company, valued at $796,012,628.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,477,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 17.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 28.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 16.6% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medpace (MEDP)
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
- Weighing Up Micron Technology (Bulls Vs. Bears)
- Microsoft’s Future Bright Despite Weaker Than Expected Q4 Earnings
- Canopy Growth Stock Slides, Analysts Divided
- 3 Mega Cap Tech Stocks to Mega Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.