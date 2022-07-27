Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 3.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
