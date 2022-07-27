Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 3.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $91.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

