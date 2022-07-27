Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Medtronic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $91.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MDT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.