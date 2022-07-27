Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Titleist Asset Management LTD.

Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 110,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $91.29 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $230.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.22.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

