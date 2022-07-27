Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0955 per share by the energy company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of MTR opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust ( NYSE:MTR Get Rating ) by 800.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.24% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mesa Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

