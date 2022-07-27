Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 828,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $278,518,000 after buying an additional 73,804 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,621,382 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,218,053,000 after buying an additional 42,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.66. The company had a trading volume of 259,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,529,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.78 and its 200-day moving average is $210.73. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.68.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,174 shares of company stock worth $8,979,045 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

