MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading 9.7% Higher

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) traded up 9.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $260.63 and last traded at $260.63. 20,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 781,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSTR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.50.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 9.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.54 and its 200 day moving average is $338.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Leslie J. Rechan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $408,840. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang purchased 2,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $541,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan purchased 2,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,382,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,319,000 after buying an additional 43,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after buying an additional 237,109 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

