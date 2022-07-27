Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.70 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MSBI opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $583.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.89. Midland States Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $38,560.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.77 per share, for a total transaction of $61,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $185,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $38,560.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,732 shares of company stock valued at $93,940. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 18.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 51.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 52,978 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after acquiring an additional 48,109 shares during the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 22nd.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

