MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Reaches $1.94 on Major Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $21.09 million and $1,095.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00008501 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00208966 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005054 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.96 or 0.00537759 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000313 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,853,001 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

