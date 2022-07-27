Mint Club Achieves Market Cap of $4.19 Million (MINT)

Mint Club (MINT) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Mint Club has a total market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $632,850.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00035307 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000043 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007362 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About Mint Club

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mint Club Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

