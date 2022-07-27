Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.14. Approximately 37,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,002,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $219.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.17 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 5,378 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $61,685.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 838,524 shares in the company, valued at $9,617,870.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 5,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $61,685.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 838,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,617,870.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $392,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,838,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,553,786.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,513 shares of company stock valued at $510,564 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 219,213,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,870,000 after buying an additional 4,051,981 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,866,000. Crow s Nest Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 221.1% during the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,784,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,011 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 23.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 24.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,091,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,990 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

