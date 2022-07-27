Mitek Systems (MITK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Mitek Systems to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.02 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mitek Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.69 million, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.58. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29.

MITK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Mitek Systems from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Mitek Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mitek Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Mitek Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 215,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Mitek Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mitek Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 255,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC grew its position in Mitek Systems by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 20,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

